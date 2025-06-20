rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072346/waistcoat-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065781/dress-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Gown (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Gown (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066190/gown-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073152/boys-coat-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072350/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Jacket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Jacket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075399/jacket-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072345/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072348/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072342/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072352/waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072349/waistcoat-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065717/dress-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064970/childs-dress-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077906/waistcoat-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077901/waistcoat-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Dorothy Gernon
Dress (1935/1942) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060282/dress-19351942-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Dress (Pattern) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Dress (Pattern) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065797/dress-pattern-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Gernon
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059235/bonnet-19351942-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Waistcoat (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082155/waistcoat-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license