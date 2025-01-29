rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Hanging of Santa Barbara (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Save
Edit Image
religious artfacepersonartwatercolorvintagewallpublic domain
Halloween movies Instagram post template
Halloween movies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView license
Mark the Evangelist, ca. 1460 – 1465 by master e. s.
Mark the Evangelist, ca. 1460 – 1465 by master e. s.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934748/mark-the-evangelist-ca-1460-1465-masterFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060026/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Die Heilige Margarete und die Heilige Barbara, ca. 1514 – 1517 by albrecht altdorfer
Die Heilige Margarete und die Heilige Barbara, ca. 1514 – 1517 by albrecht altdorfer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983787/image-person-art-chaliceFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070537/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Christ as the Man of Sorrows (c. 1450/1460) by German 15th Century and Master E S
Christ as the Man of Sorrows (c. 1450/1460) by German 15th Century and Master E S
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983044/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060007/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Saint Dominic (c. 1450) by Italian 15th Century
Saint Dominic (c. 1450) by Italian 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983129/saint-dominic-c-1450-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070121/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Geburt Christi, umgeben von einem Kranz von Engeln, die die Symbole der Passion tragen, im Bogenscheitel halten zwei Engel…
Geburt Christi, umgeben von einem Kranz von Engeln, die die Symbole der Passion tragen, im Bogenscheitel halten zwei Engel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934731/image-angels-person-classicFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Entombment of Christ, ca. 1906 by fritz boehle
Entombment of Christ, ca. 1906 by fritz boehle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943347/entombment-christ-ca-1906-fritz-boehleFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Madonna mit dem Heiligen Laurentius und einem heiligen Bischof, ca. 1580 by antonio semino
Madonna mit dem Heiligen Laurentius und einem heiligen Bischof, ca. 1580 by antonio semino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941272/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787426/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-remix-editable-designView license
In der Galerie der Akademie von Florenz, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
In der Galerie der Akademie von Florenz, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937350/der-galerie-der-akademie-von-florenz-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Die Grabung nach dem Heiligen Kreuz, ca. 1602 – 1605 by adam elsheimer
Die Grabung nach dem Heiligen Kreuz, ca. 1602 – 1605 by adam elsheimer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954348/die-grabung-nach-dem-heiligen-kreuz-ca-1602-1605-adam-elsheimerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850355/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crucifixion of Christ, null by sebald beham
Crucifixion of Christ, null by sebald beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944973/crucifixion-christ-null-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563709/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Elfenbeinarbeiten - Maria und Josef (?), 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Elfenbeinarbeiten - Maria und Josef (?), 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984000/elfenbeinarbeiten-maria-und-josef-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Die Heilige Dreifaltigkeit mit den Erzengeln, Maria und Johannes dem Täufer, null by eberhard von wächter
Die Heilige Dreifaltigkeit mit den Erzengeln, Maria und Johannes dem Täufer, null by eberhard von wächter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979808/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pocket watch, editable remix design
Watercolor pocket watch, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850480/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView license
Saint Catherine (c. 1500) by Master PW of Cologne
Saint Catherine (c. 1500) by Master PW of Cologne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988277/saint-catherine-c-1500-master-cologneFree Image from public domain license
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Retabla of Holy Ghost (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Retabla of Holy Ghost (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070554/retabla-holy-ghost-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix design
Watercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849482/watercolor-pocket-watch-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1475) by Israhel van Meckenem
The Crucifixion (c. 1475) by Israhel van Meckenem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985011/the-crucifixion-c-1475-israhel-van-meckenemFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pocket watch, editable remix design
Watercolor pocket watch, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10677210/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1490/1500) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross (c. 1490/1500) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986060/christ-the-cross-c-14901500-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Altar with the Virgin and Child and Saints Christopher, Barbara, George and Catherine (c. 1520) by Albrecht Altdorfer
Altar with the Virgin and Child and Saints Christopher, Barbara, George and Catherine (c. 1520) by Albrecht Altdorfer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990835/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Mark (c. 1460/1465) by Master E S
Saint Mark (c. 1460/1465) by Master E S
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983581/saint-mark-c-14601465-masterFree Image from public domain license
Time management, woman holding clock collage illustration editable design
Time management, woman holding clock collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642081/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The Flagellation (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
The Flagellation (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000045/the-flagellation-c-1480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544987/picture-frame-editable-mockup-vintage-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Descent into Limbo [right panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Descent into Limbo [right panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982153/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license