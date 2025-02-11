Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorwallpublic domainpaintingsclockphotofestivalWall Clock (c. 1936) by Albert CamilliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3037 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappiest Christmas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739224/happiest-christmas-facebook-post-templateView licenseBergen Academy Seal (c. 1936) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064300/bergen-academy-seal-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseClock tree png element, editable time management collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663637/clock-tree-png-element-editable-time-management-collage-remixView licenseShaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077026/shaker-tall-clock-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseTime management word png element, editable clock collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735069/time-management-word-png-element-editable-clock-collage-remixView licenseFoot Stool (c. 1936) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066051/foot-stool-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070960/shelf-clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePendulum Clock (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076267/pendulum-clock-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseBarometer (c. 1937) by William Spieckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072973/barometer-c-1937-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseMantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080576/mantle-clock-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Candlestick with Two Snuffers (c. 1936) by Herbert Russinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071110/silver-candlestick-with-two-snuffers-c-1936-herbert-russinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10677210/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseClock Face (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065146/clock-face-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850480/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseClock (c. 1939) by Dorothea A Farringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083127/clock-c-1939-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850355/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Burton Ewinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066845/lamp-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849482/watercolor-pocket-watch-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Albert Goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070149/cradle-c-1936-albert-goldFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, pastel sky painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408942/picture-frame-editable-mockup-pastel-sky-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739225/christmas-eve-party-facebook-post-templateView licenseWall Painting (c. 1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072378/wall-painting-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886371/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCarafe (c. 1936) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064611/carafe-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886404/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1936) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067330/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886311/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (Blue and White) (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072292/vase-blue-and-white-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseHourglass, time png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170886/hourglass-time-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseAnsonia Clock (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064089/ansonia-clock-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227112/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080556/mantel-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license