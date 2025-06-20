Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor illustrationpublic domain watercolor birdnatureplantpaperanimalbirdartWall Paper (c. 1936) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 682 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2329 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox (1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072432/wallpaper-from-bandbox-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067413/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, bird's nest transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197342/png-birds-nest-customizable-cut-outView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067414/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349835/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078013/wallpaper-from-bandbox-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer png note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349815/stag-deer-png-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064413/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Japanese bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228634/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseNoah's Ark with Animals (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067257/noahs-ark-with-animals-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife tour Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119415/wildlife-tour-facebook-post-templateView licenseBellows (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073008/bellows-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, long-billed cockatoo bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254532/png-animal-birds-branchView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseTropical paradise Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14674111/tropical-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseInto the wild poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856787/into-the-wild-poster-templateView licenseValance for Tester (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087051/valance-for-tester-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812750/garden-music-poster-templateView licenseCast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073481/cast-iron-fencing-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735454/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14672792/music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJar with Cover (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066683/jar-with-cover-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic eggs label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseTropical sale Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14682047/tropical-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Fractur Design (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076098/pa-german-fractur-design-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseHeart swan couple in a lake paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617447/heart-swan-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseNational Park blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686346/national-park-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license