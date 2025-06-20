rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Save
Edit Image
watercolor illustrationpublic domain watercolor birdnatureplantpaperanimalbirdart
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox (1936) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox (1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072432/wallpaper-from-bandbox-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067413/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, bird's nest transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, bird's nest transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197342/png-birds-nest-customizable-cut-outView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067414/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349835/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078013/wallpaper-from-bandbox-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer png note paper, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer png note paper, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349815/stag-deer-png-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064413/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228634/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Noah's Ark with Animals (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Noah's Ark with Animals (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067257/noahs-ark-with-animals-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife tour Facebook post template
Wildlife tour Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119415/wildlife-tour-facebook-post-templateView license
Bellows (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Bellows (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073008/bellows-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, long-billed cockatoo bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, long-billed cockatoo bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254532/png-animal-birds-branchView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14674111/tropical-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Into the wild poster template
Into the wild poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856787/into-the-wild-poster-templateView license
Valance for Tester (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Valance for Tester (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087051/valance-for-tester-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Garden music poster template
Garden music poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812750/garden-music-poster-templateView license
Cast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Cast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073481/cast-iron-fencing-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Tropical cafe poster template
Tropical cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735454/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Music festival Instagram post template, editable design
Music festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14672792/music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066683/jar-with-cover-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Tropical sale Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical sale Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14682047/tropical-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Fractur Design (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Fractur Design (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076098/pa-german-fractur-design-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Heart swan couple in a lake paper craft editable remix
Heart swan couple in a lake paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617447/heart-swan-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
National Park blog banner template, editable text
National Park blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686346/national-park-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license