Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Sidney Liswood
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Sidney Liswood
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
Lamp (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Aesthetic torn note paper, editable design
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
Leaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Decorative Panel from Rail Car Interior (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Blue smiling cloud pattern background
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Shark week Instagram post template, editable text
Wall Paper Border on Bandbox Lid (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acampora
Blue smiling cloud pattern background
Brooch (c. 1936) by John Dieterich
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Sidney Liswood
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umana
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Leaf border brown background, editable tropical design
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Aesthetic vintage book collage, editable design
Sampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Pastel ripped notepaper element set remix
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Paul Farkas
