rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Save
Edit Image
white watercolor paper texturetexturepaperpatternartwatercolorwallpublic domain
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072405/wall-paper-border-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077938/wall-paper-c-1937-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Stuffed Bureau Cover (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Stuffed Bureau Cover (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071933/stuffed-bureau-cover-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Pastel ripped notepaper element set remix
Pastel ripped notepaper element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982251/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Pastel ripped notepaper element set remix
Pastel ripped notepaper element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982245/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView license
Pencil Charm (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Pencil Charm (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067574/pencil-charm-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323989/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072396/wall-paper-c-1936-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Shark week Instagram post template, editable text
Shark week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467494/shark-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
Aesthetic gradient woman border background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8490386/aesthetic-gradient-woman-border-backgroundView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089278/coverlet-c-1940-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Cactus illustration border frame, editable background design
Cactus illustration border frame, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323997/cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-background-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Coffee making 101 poster template
Coffee making 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460129/coffee-making-101-poster-templateView license
Hooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vail
Hooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066438/hooked-rug-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Cactus illustration desktop wallpaper, editable design
Cactus illustration desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323990/cactus-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Paul Farkas
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Paul Farkas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072416/wall-paper-border-c-1936-paul-farkasFree Image from public domain license
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840137/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065883/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
Cactus illustration border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324006/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070098/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Hit the slopes Facebook post template
Hit the slopes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407618/hit-the-slopes-facebook-post-templateView license
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066507/ingrain-carpet-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
Earrings (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074627/earrings-c-1937-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic torn note paper, editable design
Aesthetic torn note paper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162634/aesthetic-torn-note-paper-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Vincent Burzy
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069447/pitcher-19351942-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage book collage, editable design
Aesthetic vintage book collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162681/aesthetic-vintage-book-collage-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070080/coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Coffee cafe Instagram story template
Coffee cafe Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591626/coffee-cafe-instagram-story-templateView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license