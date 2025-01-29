rawpixel
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Celebrate freedom Instagram story template, editable design
Toy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Unwritten chronicles Instagram story template, editable design
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Wall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Side Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Sunday service Instagram post template
Wall Paper and Border (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Editable vintage border green background
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
Editable vintage border pink background
Wax Group (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Editable paper texture collage background
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
Editable vintage border pink background
Cast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Main Reredos in Santa Cruz Church, Santa Fe County (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Easter Sunday concert poster template
Design for a Wall of a Music Room [recto] by Italian 18th Century
Easter Sunday concert poster template
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Church service Facebook post template, editable design
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
Save the earth quote Facebook post template
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
Orphanage donation poster template, editable text and design
Religious Wood Carving (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
