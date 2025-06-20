Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewall paper borderborderpaperartwatercolorwallpublic domainpaintingsWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso UmanaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3026 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLeaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789458/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072408/wall-paper-border-c-1936-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789459/leaf-border-green-background-editable-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072430/wall-paper-border-c-1936-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072841/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072922/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseBeige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840137/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072940/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686811/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Paul Farkashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072416/wall-paper-border-c-1936-paul-farkasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic blue sky iPhone wallpaper, nature paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837449/aesthetic-blue-sky-iphone-wallpaper-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072405/wall-paper-border-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076848/sampler-c-1937-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseCat grid desktop wallpaper, editable animal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079939/cat-grid-desktop-wallpaper-editable-animal-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by George Robinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072406/wall-paper-border-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green background, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789457/leaf-border-green-background-editable-tropical-designView licenseRetabla (c. 1936) by Alfonso Mirabalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070558/retabla-c-1936-alfonso-mirabalFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865993/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKeystone Design (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066787/keystone-design-c-1936-william-herbertFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower paper craft blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by George Robinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072410/wall-paper-border-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747076/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseDolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gradient woman border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8490386/aesthetic-gradient-woman-border-backgroundView licenseLiquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066979/liquor-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseCactus frame aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263707/cactus-frame-aesthetic-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWall Paper Border on Bandbox Lid (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072423/wall-paper-border-bandbox-lid-c-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324006/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licenseQuilt (Detail) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068171/quilt-detail-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099087/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseWatch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072471/watch-frame-and-case-c-1936-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865938/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license