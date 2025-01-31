Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorses paintingsketch horsewallpaperhorseanimalfacepersonartWallpaper from Bandbox (1936) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 780 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078013/wallpaper-from-bandbox-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072394/wall-paper-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494911/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067414/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072939/bandbox-c-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517111/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067413/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseBandbox (1940) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085380/bandbox-1940-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082579/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988168/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 3: "Jesus Falls the First Time" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071829/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064205/bandbox-c-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseWallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078011/wallpaper-used-bandbox-covering-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFireplace Tile (c. 1936) by John Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065981/fireplace-tile-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage gold frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517108/editable-vintage-gold-frame-backgroundView licenseBandbox Sections (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085378/bandbox-sections-c-1940-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper collage iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517152/editable-paper-collage-iphone-wallpaperView licenseBandbox Design (Rabbit Hunt) (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058981/bandbox-design-rabbit-hunt-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseShopping guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox Cover (c. 1936) by Stewart Wheelerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064209/bandbox-cover-c-1936-stewart-wheelerFree Image from public domain licenseWild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489233/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085379/bandbox-hat-box-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain license