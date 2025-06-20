rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Walnut Burl Bowl (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Save
Edit Image
animalwoodartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065510/doll-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Judge Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Judge Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066685/judge-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Weathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Weathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072497/weathercock-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Puppet: Pirate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Puppet: Pirate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068123/puppet-pirate-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194924/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Minstrel Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Minstrel Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067154/minstrel-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Negro Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Negro Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067237/negro-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194354/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078109/weather-vane-model-fire-engine-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075022/glass-pitcher-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jules Lachaise and Eugene Pierre Gourdet…
Whispers of Rococo Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jules Lachaise and Eugene Pierre Gourdet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23387766/image-animals-sky-artView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074285/dairy-maid-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Settee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Settee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070794/settee-couch-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Upcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
Upcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157708/image-lion-animal-peopleView license
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065575/doll-with-bisque-head-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Parenting blog Instagram post template, editable text
Parenting blog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518707/parenting-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Paper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Paper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076222/paper-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Jointed Dutch Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Jointed Dutch Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061050/jointed-dutch-doll-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Man Pumping Water (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Man Pumping Water (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075787/man-pumping-water-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Covered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
Covered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089207/covered-sugar-bowl-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062636/salem-dolls-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Toy shop Instagram post template, editable text
Toy shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518706/toy-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Go-Cart and Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Go-Cart and Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060740/go-cart-and-doll-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license