Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewall stencilsray holdenplantpatternartwatercolourbuildingwallWall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray HoldenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 861 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2940 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072449/wall-stencil-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building window png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850710/watercolor-building-window-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071865/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building window, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886929/watercolor-building-window-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071853/stencilled-ballroom-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851044/watercolor-building-window-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071870/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building window mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886885/watercolor-building-window-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building window, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851397/watercolor-building-window-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070817/shaker-clock-hanger-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building window, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710209/watercolor-building-window-editable-remix-designView licenseStencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071878/stencil-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building window, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886852/watercolor-building-window-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071883/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071858/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707764/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071868/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707800/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072450/wall-stencil-from-inn-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451986/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071863/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseBlocked poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779774/blocked-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseFireplace Tile (c. 1936) by John Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065983/fireplace-tile-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseKeystone Design (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066787/keystone-design-c-1936-william-herbertFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding & flower mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363359/building-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070818/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker School Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070876/shaker-school-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable CRT TV screen mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10419510/editable-crt-screen-mockupView licenseWall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10584532/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070893/shaker-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license