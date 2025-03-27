Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageframeartwatercolorgoldpublic domainplatepaintingsjewelryWatch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G AberdeenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 864 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2949 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCute love frame, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617628/cute-love-frame-editable-background-designView licenseLocket (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066988/locket-c-1936-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseOval gold frame png element, editable tropical, designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971542/oval-gold-frame-png-element-editable-tropical-designView licenseSeal Ring (c. 1936) by William P 