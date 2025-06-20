rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainwaterpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Cruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065340/cruet-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070182/cream-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
First winter book cover template, editable design
First winter book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787700/first-winter-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072482/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710096/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453911/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Creamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Creamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453908/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205431/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382908/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710095/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070259/pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Creamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Creamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070176/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Facebook post template
Public garden Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933265/public-garden-facebook-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070263/pitcher-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081045/pitcher-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Summer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Summer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382925/summer-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070281/pitcher-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Summer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Summer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710103/summer-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Pitcher (1937) by John Fisk
Pitcher (1937) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076431/pitcher-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license