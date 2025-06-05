Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoWax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E HumesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3172 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065557/doll-ann-blairs-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065493/doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072483/wax-doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll and Costume (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065564/doll-and-costume-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065558/doll-lulu-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083466/figurehead-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Dress (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065580/doll-dress-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074432/doll-and-costume-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065575/doll-with-bisque-head-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHunting Trousers (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066457/hunting-trousers-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065488/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065496/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083106/cigar-store-pocahontas-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065529/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064951/childs-bonnet-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseOld Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseBoy's Hat (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069966/boys-hat-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078142/wedding-bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Boishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065525/doll-c-1936-raoul-boisFree Image from public domain license