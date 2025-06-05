rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphoto
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065557/doll-ann-blairs-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065493/doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072483/wax-doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll and Costume (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll and Costume (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065564/doll-and-costume-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065558/doll-lulu-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083466/figurehead-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll Dress (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll Dress (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065580/doll-dress-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074432/doll-and-costume-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065575/doll-with-bisque-head-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hunting Trousers (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Hunting Trousers (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066457/hunting-trousers-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065488/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065496/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Cigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083106/cigar-store-pocahontas-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065529/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Child's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064951/childs-bonnet-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Hat (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Boy's Hat (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069966/boys-hat-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078142/wedding-bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
Doll (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065525/doll-c-1936-raoul-boisFree Image from public domain license