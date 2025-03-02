Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolphotoantiqueWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Roberta ElvisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3140 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBroad Axe (c. 1941) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087387/broad-axe-c-1941-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064558/candlestick-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323034/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licenseBag (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064178/bag-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323039/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071962/sugar-bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseCruet (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065362/cruet-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseEarring (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065850/earring-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323018/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069947/bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePortion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseIndian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBishop Hill: Table (1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064329/bishop-hill-table-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323032/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072503/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072513/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088379/weather-vane-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232842/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072535/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072514/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072496/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseGlass Candlestick (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066129/glass-candlestick-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license