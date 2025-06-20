Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage decorsfabricpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian CauseyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 921 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3145 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065688/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseBaby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064179/baby-costume-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065490/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseDoll's Dress (c. 1938) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079636/dolls-dress-c-1938-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065505/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseUniform (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072240/uniform-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseApron (Detail) (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064129/apron-detail-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan's Uniforms (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067061/mans-uniforms-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan's Vest (1935/1942) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069359/mans-vest-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseCupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581264/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076619/quaker-dress-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065726/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065684/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion pillow mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076620/quaker-dress-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072664/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePetticoat (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067603/petticoat-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseBook drive Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license