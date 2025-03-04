Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage fashion illustration public domainpatternpersonvintagefloral patterndesignpublic domainillustrationWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Bessie FormanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 983 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3356 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079733/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672276/flower-vintage-woman-sticker-art-nouveau-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060233/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647417/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079711/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632631/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072532/wedding-dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551776/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065752/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551747/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060286/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540620/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065719/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697195/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065731/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499228/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064400/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551565/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065760/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551821/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseBall Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629008/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Lester Kauschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085715/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481727/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079714/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064410/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693487/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065726/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseMan's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067038/mans-dressing-gown-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065674/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license