Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageedmond w brownfabricpatternartwatercolorhousevintagedesignWhite House Bed Cover (c. 1936) by Edmond W BrownOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3114 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with retro elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067099/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseQuilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseHome poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCalico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064479/calico-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseCushion cover mockup, striped pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504967/cushion-cover-mockup-striped-pattern-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseSpring getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseKerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066772/kerchief-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseCushion cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104891/cushion-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseCorner of Needlepoint Cushion (c. 1936) by Natalie Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065246/corner-needlepoint-cushion-c-1936-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain licenseHome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270361/home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseHome Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782666/home-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePrinted Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068103/printed-delaines-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion covers mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044587/editable-cushion-covers-mockupView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseHome blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782668/home-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIngrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066489/ingrain-carpet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licenseBaby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708799/art-expoView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArtistic expression Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464493/artistic-expression-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLinen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9575143/wall-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067089/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBedspread (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064272/bedspread-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990210/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licensePiece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067897/piece-crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licensePrinted Cottons (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068099/printed-cottons-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license