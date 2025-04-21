rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wine Cooler (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingswinephoto
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
China Closet (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
China Closet (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064992/china-closet-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721225/pink-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064623/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598053/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Writing Table and Desk (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Writing Table and Desk (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072736/writing-table-and-desk-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Wine & dine Instagram post template, editable text
Wine & dine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599407/wine-dine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bookcase and Writing Desk (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Bookcase and Writing Desk (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064427/bookcase-and-writing-desk-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Happy hour Instagram post template, editable text
Happy hour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599401/happy-hour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Donald Donovan and Albert Gold
Sofa (c. 1936) by Donald Donovan and Albert Gold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071695/sofa-c-1936-donald-donovan-and-albert-goldFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
New year celebration Instagram post template
New year celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694138/new-year-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073411/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template
Countdown party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView license
Vat (c. 1936) by Floyd R Sharp
Vat (c. 1936) by Floyd R Sharp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072320/vat-c-1936-floyd-sharpFree Image from public domain license
Editable red wine, food digital art
Editable red wine, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416023/editable-red-wine-food-digital-artView license
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable red wine png element, food digital art
Editable red wine png element, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416033/editable-red-wine-png-element-food-digital-artView license
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Editable red wine mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable red wine mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471637/editable-red-wine-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaum
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074272/cupboard-c-1937-meyer-goldbaumFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
High Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Henry De Wolfe
High Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066376/high-linen-collar-c-1936-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Editable red wine mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable red wine mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511144/editable-red-wine-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable red wine, food digital art
Editable red wine, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12375417/editable-red-wine-food-digital-artView license
Hand Warmer (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Hand Warmer (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066295/hand-warmer-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Editable red wine, food digital art
Editable red wine, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471642/editable-red-wine-food-digital-artView license
Wine Glass (c. 1936) by Agnes Karlin
Wine Glass (c. 1936) by Agnes Karlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072593/wine-glass-c-1936-agnes-karlinFree Image from public domain license
Editable red wine, food digital art
Editable red wine, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511364/editable-red-wine-food-digital-artView license
Pewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067681/pewter-lamp-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop poster template
Art & wine workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView license
Drop-Leaf Table (1936) by Henry Granet
Drop-Leaf Table (1936) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065824/drop-leaf-table-1936-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Wine tasting poster template, editable text and design
Wine tasting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543563/wine-tasting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Knife Box - Mahogany (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
Knife Box - Mahogany (c. 1936) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066782/knife-box-mahogany-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073357/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license