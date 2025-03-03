rawpixel
Woman's Costume (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072527/wedding-dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065775/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Chemise (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064919/chemise-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Shift (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070949/shift-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Knitted Glove (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066778/knitted-glove-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065774/dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067038/mans-dressing-gown-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070802/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070888/shaker-silk-kerchief-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065518/doll-c-1936-raoul-boisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065508/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065505/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068131/quaker-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Textile (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070904/shaker-textile-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065746/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license