Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainclothingwomanspaintingsphotoshoeWoman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Margaret ConchaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3197 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWalking shoes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSlippers (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071661/slippers-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStockings (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071892/stockings-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Shoe (1935/1942) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063899/womans-shoe-19351942-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072644/womans-slipper-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseFind balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072557/wedding-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071633/slipper-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065774/dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseBaby Shoe (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072908/baby-shoe-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072550/wedding-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068131/quaker-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596847/womens-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseComb (c. 1940) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089180/comb-c-1940-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065716/dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071634/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064401/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWoman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078224/womans-drawers-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288893/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064391/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065488/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShoe Buckle (c. 1940) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086711/shoe-buckle-c-1940-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288431/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseWalking Doll (Mechanical) (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072366/walking-doll-mechanical-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760641/victorian-women-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064967/childs-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license