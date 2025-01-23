Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage shoes illustrationlillian causeyhigh heeled shoesvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationfloralWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian CauseyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2872 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072664/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057798/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women's Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059146/editable-vintage-womens-victorian-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072527/wedding-dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan's Suit (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067065/mans-suit-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's high heels editable mockup, shoes & footwearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199223/womens-high-heels-editable-mockup-shoes-footwearView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065688/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's high heels editable mockup, shoes & footwearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198286/womens-high-heels-editable-mockup-shoes-footwearView licenseVest (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072313/vest-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWalking shoes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan's Uniforms (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067061/mans-uniforms-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072624/womans-shoe-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseApron (Detail) (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064129/apron-detail-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Vest (1935/1942) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069359/mans-vest-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065505/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065490/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePetticoat (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067603/petticoat-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseHigh heels poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948145/high-heels-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGown and Slipper (c. 1936) by Gwyneth Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066187/gown-and-slipper-c-1936-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072650/womans-slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseHigh heels Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742591/high-heels-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSlippers (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071661/slippers-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseHigh heels Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948146/high-heels-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBaby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064179/baby-costume-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseHigh heels blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948144/high-heels-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072644/womans-slipper-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license