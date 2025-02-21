rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Churning (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Save
Edit Image
mina lowryfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainwomanadult
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Toy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072178/toy-theater-with-automatic-dancer-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Seated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070729/seated-woman-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065504/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065500/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065488/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Christmas Tree Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Christmas Tree Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065034/christmas-tree-doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067326/pa-german-chalkware-angel-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065480/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll on Velocipede (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll on Velocipede (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065585/doll-velocipede-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065496/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065520/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Dancing Doll: Harlequin (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll: Harlequin (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065378/dancing-doll-harlequin-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067433/pa-german-prince-charles-spaniel-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Walking Doll (Mechanical) (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Walking Doll (Mechanical) (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072366/walking-doll-mechanical-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Calash (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Calash (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059279/calash-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067373/pa-german-eagle-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Toy Merry-Go-Round (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Toy Merry-Go-Round (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067476/pa-german-toy-merry-go-round-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067342/pa-german-chalkware-lamp-and-sheep-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067332/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license