Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemina lowryfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainwomanadultWoman Churning (c. 1936) by Mina LowryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1123 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3103 x 3315 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Theater with Automatic Dancer (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072178/toy-theater-with-automatic-dancer-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070729/seated-woman-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065504/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065500/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065488/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseChristmas Tree Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065034/christmas-tree-doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Angel Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067326/pa-german-chalkware-angel-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065480/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDoll on Velocipede (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065585/doll-velocipede-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065496/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065520/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseDancing Doll: Harlequin (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065378/dancing-doll-harlequin-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067433/pa-german-prince-charles-spaniel-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseWalking Doll (Mechanical) (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072366/walking-doll-mechanical-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseCalash (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059279/calash-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067373/pa-german-eagle-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Toy Merry-Go-Round (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067476/pa-german-toy-merry-go-round-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Lamp and Sheep (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067342/pa-german-chalkware-lamp-and-sheep-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067332/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license