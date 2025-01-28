rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Save
Edit Image
facewoodenpersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingwoman
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Wooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072666/wooden-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065508/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Clay Indian Dolls (1936) by Jane Iverson
Clay Indian Dolls (1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065127/clay-indian-dolls-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065243/corn-husk-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Indian Dolls (1936) by Jane Iverson
Indian Dolls (1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066492/indian-dolls-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065503/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
American Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
American Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064057/american-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Plate of Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Plate of Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067989/plate-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065520/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Rag Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068206/rag-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Jointed Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Wooden Jointed Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072687/wooden-jointed-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065530/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Doll (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065492/doll-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Doll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065528/doll-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Brown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
Brown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license