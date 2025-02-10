Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageantique dollfacewoodenpersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingWooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane IversonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 934 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3188 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072665/wooden-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381550/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065508/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064057/american-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Jointed Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072687/wooden-jointed-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065243/corn-husk-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068203/rag-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClay Indian Dolls (1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065127/clay-indian-dolls-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseIntroducung baby Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView licenseIndian Dolls (1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066492/indian-dolls-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWitches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068206/rag-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseCharity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePlate of Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067989/plate-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseWoman's Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072626/womans-dress-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain licenseJoining forces blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065520/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065529/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseJointed Wooden Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066687/jointed-wooden-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065530/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065709/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseClay Indian Doll - "Saguna" (1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065121/clay-indian-doll-saguna-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license