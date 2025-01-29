Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepainted artwoodentapeartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxWooden Jam Pail (c. 1936) by Anthony ZuccarelloOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2887 x 3640 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRomantic dinner Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWooden Pail (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072685/wooden-pail-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView licenseSilver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071431/silver-sugar-spoon-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBox (c. 1936) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069953/box-c-1936-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790677/countdown-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseBox (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069951/box-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas gift, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519744/christmas-gift-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseMirror (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067168/mirror-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790723/countdown-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseShaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070858/shaker-kitchen-piece-with-tray-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061211/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRedwood Burl Pulpit (c. 1936) by Lena Nastasihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068231/redwood-burl-pulpit-c-1936-lena-nastasiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Birthday Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045167/happy-birthday-facebook-story-templateView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064934/chest-c-1936-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Birthday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045202/happy-birthday-blog-banner-templateView licenseLock Handle and Key Plate (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066993/lock-handle-and-key-plate-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045192/happy-birthday-poster-templateView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064954/chest-drawers-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061302/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePier Table (c. 1936) by John Garayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067927/pier-table-c-1936-john-garayFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic torn painting journal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162209/aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-editable-designView licenseShaker Oval Box (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070867/shaker-oval-box-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, landscape design transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230902/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-landscape-design-transparent-backgroundView licenseDesk Box (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085634/desk-box-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licensePNG washi tape mockup element, strawberry patternedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210905/png-washi-tape-mockup-element-strawberry-patternedView licenseTankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1936) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064512/candle-mold-c-1936-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480925/art-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066062/fork-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067337/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower frame background, paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236584/flower-frame-background-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseMirror (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067165/mirror-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ripped painting journal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144820/aesthetic-ripped-painting-journal-editable-designView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067371/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic torn painting journal, beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144909/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-beige-backgroundView licenseButter Print and Mold (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064463/butter-print-and-mold-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain license