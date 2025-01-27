Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodenpersonartwatercolourpublic domaincoffeepaintingsWooden Shaving Mug (c. 1936) by Jesse W SkeenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 980 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3345 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaving Mug (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070941/shaving-mug-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee break promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576316/coffee-break-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheath Knife (c. 1936) by Jesse W Skeenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070937/sheath-knife-c-1936-jesse-skeenFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNight Lamp (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067248/night-lamp-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577953/creativity-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070936/shaving-mug-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseHot drinks cafe blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599097/hot-drinks-cafe-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067354/pa-german-dish-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070934/shaving-mug-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596671/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarthenware Beer Mug (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079802/earthenware-beer-mug-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCup (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065353/cup-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseCup (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074271/cup-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066215/grease-lamp-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027248/special-coffee-blog-banner-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074249/crock-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027251/special-coffee-facebook-story-templateView licenseMug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027250/special-coffee-poster-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066861/lamp-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLard Lamp (c. 1940) by Wayne Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086248/lard-lamp-c-1940-wayne-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseClient review post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597555/client-review-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLarge Mug (1936) by Elizabeth Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066948/large-mug-1936-elizabeth-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseFree delivery promo Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12878407/free-delivery-promo-facebook-post-templateView licenseLarge Mug (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066943/large-mug-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseTime to be creative poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577952/time-creative-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCobalt Blue Cup (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065154/cobalt-blue-cup-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseOur mission Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500939/our-mission-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCovered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070060/covered-mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licensePaper coaster editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540435/paper-coaster-editable-mockupView licensePewter Tea Set (c. 1936) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067815/pewter-tea-set-c-1936-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain license