rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woven Bedspread (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Save
Edit Image
rug patterns public domainbluewoven patternswovenpatternvintagedesignpublic domain
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060894/homespun-bedspread-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075137/handspun-bedspread-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView license
Civil War Sash (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Civil War Sash (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065103/civil-war-sash-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Bedspread (1936) by Irene Schaefer
Bedspread (1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064261/bedspread-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994308/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrich
Coverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070146/coverlet-fragment-c-1936-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064601/candlewick-bedspread-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994314/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994307/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064272/bedspread-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696012/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-red-textured-background-editable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064974/childs-dress-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695876/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-brown-textured-background-editable-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064259/bedspread-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064266/bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidery for Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Embroidery for Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065905/embroidery-for-dress-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Vest Material (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Vest Material (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072311/vest-material-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Living room mat mockup, editable interior design
Living room mat mockup, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686256/living-room-mat-mockup-editable-interior-designView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license