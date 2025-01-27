rawpixel
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Printed Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Corner of Needlepoint Cushion (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Hazel Sheckler
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1936) by William Hoffman
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
