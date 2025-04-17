Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaindrawingpaintingssketchWrought Iron Cross (c. 1936) by Arelia ArboOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3124 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCast and Wrought Iron Fence (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064663/cast-and-wrought-iron-fence-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIron Cross - Gate Ornament (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066533/iron-cross-gate-ornament-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066563/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066564/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066566/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14370437/cookbook-cover-templateView licenseCast and Wrought Iron Gate (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064665/cast-and-wrought-iron-gate-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496307/happy-ganesh-chaturthi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Rail and Gate (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064774/cast-iron-rail-and-gate-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066586/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIron Balcony Railing (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066532/iron-balcony-railing-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWrought Iron Balcony Rail (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072756/wrought-iron-balcony-rail-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWrought Iron Balcony Railing (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072757/wrought-iron-balcony-railing-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseWrought Iron Balcony Rail (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072750/wrought-iron-balcony-rail-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseWrought Iron Ornament (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072780/wrought-iron-ornament-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078145/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065686/dress-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Bell (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064719/cast-iron-bell-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseCross (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074237/cross-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGood fortune Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496162/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074496/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074530/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075369/jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license