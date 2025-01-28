Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingwomanadult"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna TallmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 867 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2961 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseGirl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075005/girls-dress-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMinstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075862/minstrel-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseRag Doll (c. 1936) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068229/rag-doll-c-1936-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075783/mans-work-shirt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseKnitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075613/knitted-doll-with-flag-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePuppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076585/puppet-clown-tear-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseTea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065674/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseRag Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076705/rag-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065765/dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065767/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Evelyn Baileyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073656/childs-dress-c-1937-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license