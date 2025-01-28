rawpixel
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Lady Marionette (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075661/lady-marionette-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074371/doll-c-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083317/dolls-dress-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083403/dress-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065773/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072532/wedding-dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license