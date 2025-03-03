rawpixel
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Magazine page poster template
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Visit Japan Instagram story template
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
Adventurous woman png, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Quaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Basque (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
New collection poster template, original art illustration from M. Renaud, editable design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
