"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Carnival hand puppet poster template, editable text and design
Cigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Toy Bank: Trick pony (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Manipulation poster template
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Business potential poster template
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Manipulation Instagram post template, editable text
Horn Cup (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Manipulation Instagram story template
Puppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Manipulation tactics Instagram post template, editable text
Pierced Iron Lantern (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Head of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Manipulation Instagram post template, editable text
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Doll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
"Punch" Boxer with Blue Coat (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Marionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Jim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George File
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Hand Puppet Judy (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Employee evaluation poster template, editable text and design
Puppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Employee evaluation blog banner template, editable text
Blind Man Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by David Ramage
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Plate (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Manipulation Instagram post template, editable text
Creamer (c. 1939) by Florian Rokita
