Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartswordwatercolourfurniturepublic domaincandlepaintingsphotoAdjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard LumbardOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 959 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3274 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseAdjustable Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082470/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseSteampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval assassin fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663759/medieval-assassin-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval castle scene fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663990/medieval-castle-scene-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseEconomy Tint Lamp (c. 1937) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074659/economy-tint-lamp-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseZoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078368/zoar-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266952/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseFlail (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074871/flail-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican American witch fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664960/african-american-witch-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073352/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseRush Light and Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081299/rush-light-and-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575603/blue-birthday-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078175/whirligig-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575558/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074862/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266396/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073385/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575563/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073370/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266103/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073338/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073331/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073339/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073365/candlestick-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFireman's Trumpet (c. 1937) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074805/firemans-trumpet-c-1937-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license