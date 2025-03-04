rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Afghan (detail) (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
Save
Edit Image
horsepatchworkafghanequestrian vintageanimalpatternpersonart
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076707/quilt-tulip-design-c-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by William High
Quilt (c. 1937) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076633/quilt-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429550/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064107/applique-quilt-c-1936-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429561/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding Facebook post template
Horse riding Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429468/horse-riding-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428272/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428348/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping Facebook post template
Show jumping Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429477/show-jumping-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course Facebook post template
Horse riding course Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428449/horse-riding-course-facebook-post-templateView license
Pieced Bed Cover (1937) by Ethel Dougan
Pieced Bed Cover (1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076382/pieced-bed-cover-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course Instagram story, editable social media design
Horse riding course Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212440/horse-riding-course-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Horse riding course Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212434/horse-riding-course-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Quilt (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076667/quilt-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Horse lovers Instagram post template, editable text
Horse lovers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course blog banner template, editable ad
Horse riding course blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212445/horse-riding-course-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course blog banner template
Horse riding course blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779529/horse-riding-course-blog-banner-templateView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Dressage competition poster template
Dressage competition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428929/dressage-competition-poster-templateView license
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Horse club Facebook post template
Horse club Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428443/horse-club-facebook-post-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076275/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429025/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license