Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsarcharchitecturelampelectronicsAmana Baker's Oven Lamp (c. 1937) by Frank EisemanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3054 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseSewing Screw (c. 1938) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081430/sewing-screw-c-1938-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseGroup of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWarming Pan (1937) by Dayton Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078041/warming-pan-1937-dayton-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Spouted Torch (c. 1942) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088745/two-spouted-torch-c-1942-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseCarpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseKettle Ring (c. 1938) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080441/kettle-ring-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Cup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077273/small-cup-and-saucer-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseKettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWrought Iron Betty Lamp (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078363/wrought-iron-betty-lamp-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076539/powder-horn-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseIridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075340/iridescent-jar-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseTeapot (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072076/teapot-c-1936-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseWood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritcheyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085255/wood-carving-scroll-c-1939-lionel-ritcheyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076371/pewter-teapot-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSickle (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070968/sickle-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073603/cherry-candlestick-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license