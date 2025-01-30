rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Amana Shoe Scraper (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
Save
Edit Image
artswordwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoshoe
Baseball lessons Instagram post template
Baseball lessons Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Holger Hansen
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074923/foot-scraper-c-1937-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078012/wall-shelf-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Sports day competition Instagram post template
Sports day competition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView license
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078462/amana-bakers-hoe-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Oven (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
Oven (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076027/oven-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145791/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074935/foot-scraper-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Foot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Foot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087785/foot-scraper-and-tray-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Cheese Strainer (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Pa. German Cheese Strainer (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076066/pa-german-cheese-strainer-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078239/womans-slipper-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079597/desk-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148435/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView license
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Spur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086804/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sickle (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Sickle (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070968/sickle-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079024/candle-stand-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfson
Doll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074357/doll-c-1937-arthur-wolfsonFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Adjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
Adjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072813/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license