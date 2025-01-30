Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartswordwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoshoeAmana Shoe Scraper (c. 1937) by Arthur StewartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 894 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3050 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1937) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074923/foot-scraper-c-1937-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseWall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078012/wall-shelf-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078462/amana-bakers-hoe-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseOven (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076027/oven-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145791/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074935/foot-scraper-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseFoot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087785/foot-scraper-and-tray-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Cheese Strainer (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076066/pa-german-cheese-strainer-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078239/womans-slipper-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079597/desk-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Hortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148435/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView licenseSide of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086804/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSickle (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070968/sickle-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079024/candle-stand-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Arthur Wolfsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074357/doll-c-1937-arthur-wolfsonFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseAdjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072813/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license