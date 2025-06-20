rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ankle Band or Garters (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbeltphotoantiquecc0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Belt Buckle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Belt Buckle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073011/belt-buckle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Lamp (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075649/lamp-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
Leather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066942/leather-belt-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Woman's Side Saddle (c. 1936) by Lyman Young
Woman's Side Saddle (c. 1936) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072647/womans-side-saddle-c-1936-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Costume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Costume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074024/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Scarf (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Scarf (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076881/scarf-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Wallpaper Box (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Pa. German Wallpaper Box (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076185/pa-german-wallpaper-box-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076561/powder-horn-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Ladle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075630/ladle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Bracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073173/bracelet-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wedding Garters (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Wedding Garters (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072545/wedding-garters-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Loop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Loop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075735/loop-earrings-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076419/pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073180/bridle-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Loop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Loop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075732/loop-earring-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077850/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Horse Hair Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Horse Hair Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075274/horse-hair-bridle-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076539/powder-horn-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Stick Pin (c. 1937) by George Seideneck
Stick Pin (c. 1937) by George Seideneck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077417/stick-pin-c-1937-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain license