Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedogfirecrossartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsAndiron or Fire Dog (c. 1937) by Carl BuergernissOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3066 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAndiron or Fire Dog (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087295/andiron-fire-dog-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseFire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079912/fire-dogs-andirons-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072845/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView licenseFire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseBrass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597820/shopping-time-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084027/mortar-and-pestle-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288884/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseBronze Bell for the Dining Room (c. 1941) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087401/bronze-bell-for-the-dining-room-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAndiron (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078467/andiron-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseYoga editable social media design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602467/yoga-editable-social-media-design-editable-textView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298434/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseInvalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696172/animal-shelter-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650722/animal-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAndiron (George Washington) (c. 1937) by Josephine Lindleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072834/andiron-george-washington-c-1937-josephine-lindleyFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing article Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597701/digital-marketing-article-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Screen (c. 1937) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074837/fire-screen-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969109/support-facebook-story-templateView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1941) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088021/salt-cellar-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653647/support-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAndiron (c. 1937) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072835/andiron-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542920/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083837/jar-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licensePet store Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650781/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602503/mindfulness-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084698/small-pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license