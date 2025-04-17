rawpixel
Andiron or Fire Dog (c. 1937) by Carl Buergerniss
Happy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Andiron or Fire Dog (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087295/andiron-fire-dog-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Fire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079912/fire-dogs-andirons-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072845/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Support us poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView license
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597820/shopping-time-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084027/mortar-and-pestle-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288884/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Bronze Bell for the Dining Room (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087401/bronze-bell-for-the-dining-room-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Andiron (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078467/andiron-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Yoga editable social media design, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602467/yoga-editable-social-media-design-editable-textView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298434/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696172/animal-shelter-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650722/animal-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Andiron (George Washington) (c. 1937) by Josephine Lindley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072834/andiron-george-washington-c-1937-josephine-lindleyFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing article Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597701/digital-marketing-article-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074837/fire-screen-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Support us Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969109/support-facebook-story-templateView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088021/salt-cellar-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Support us post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653647/support-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Andiron (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072835/andiron-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Little boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542920/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083837/jar-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Pet store Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650781/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602503/mindfulness-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084698/small-pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license