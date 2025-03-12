Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodpersonartwatercolourwallcrowdpublic domainpaintingsArchitectural Detail (Wall Bracket) (1937) by Dana BartlettOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 955 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3260 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHoli day run Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459889/holi-day-run-instagram-post-templateView licenseDresser (1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074596/dresser-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseHoli celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459885/holi-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseBed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072985/bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912801/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wallView licenseCenter Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460255/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWall Painting (c. 1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072378/wall-painting-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076371/pewter-teapot-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600104/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndirons (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072847/andirons-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseDoll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074388/dolls-dresser-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseDoll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074429/doll-bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseLondon calling poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451530/london-calling-poster-templateView licenseShaving Mirror (1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070935/shaving-mirror-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493789/painting-workshop-facebook-story-templateView licenseWindsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072601/windsor-chair-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseHoli day run blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407898/holi-day-run-blog-banner-templateView licenseWindsor Chair (1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072594/windsor-chair-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11010571/editable-wooden-picture-frame-mockupView licenseTwo Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075478/jar-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseGun Holster (c. 1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066246/gun-holster-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544987/picture-frame-editable-mockup-vintage-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059130/bench-19351942-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177126/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseRattle (1935/1942) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062530/rattle-19351942-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseHoli festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14410900/holi-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseFragment from Original Architrave of Mission Church Facade (c. 1937) by W J Goodacrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074960/image-wood-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1939) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082884/candle-holder-c-1939-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10901057/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseHandle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066280/handle-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ.H. Bartlett at Dead Letter Off. Sale, 12/3/25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6981682/jh-bartlett-dead-letter-off-sale-12325Free Image from public domain license