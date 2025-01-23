Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageembroideredartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothingbagBaby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith TownerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3213 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588165/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll - "Flora Richardson" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074404/doll-flora-richardson-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075612/lace-cap-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589336/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086750/skirt-from-wedding-dress-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseEmbroidery (1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074692/embroidery-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582935/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588111/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074729/eyelet-embroidery-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseCupid shopping for gifts png, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588106/png-aesthetic-angel-babyView licenseDoll: "Flora Richardson" (1935/1942) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060141/doll-flora-richardson-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585108/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589344/shopping-cupid-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072890/babys-cap-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589340/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064478/calash-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381054/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589348/shopping-cupid-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNight Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075315/infants-dress-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081074/poke-bonnet-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464379/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075160/hat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tote bag mockup, vintage famous painting print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867330/png-accessory-american-apparelView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074393/doll-belle-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license