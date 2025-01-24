rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Arm Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Nason
Save
Edit Image
artfurniturepublic domainpaintingsarmchairphotocc0
Black chair, editable living room furniture design
Black chair, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355984/black-chair-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Secretary (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076896/secretary-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073653/childs-desk-c-1937-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Green chair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
Green chair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355992/green-chair-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
Doll Chair (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
Doll Chair (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065556/doll-chair-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable green dining room interior design
Picture frame mockup, editable green dining room interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037897/picture-frame-mockup-editable-green-dining-room-interior-designView license
Table (Occassional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Table (Occassional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072015/table-occassional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Modern living poster template, editable text and design
Modern living poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582318/modern-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Side Chair (one of pair) (1937) by Harold Smith
Side Chair (one of pair) (1937) by Harold Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077130/side-chair-one-pair-1937-harold-smithFree Image from public domain license
Brown armchair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
Brown armchair png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9356654/brown-armchair-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
Gardens (c. 1936) by Gilbert Sackerman
Gardens (c. 1936) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066113/gardens-c-1936-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Patterned green wall mockup, editable contemporary interior design
Patterned green wall mockup, editable contemporary interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045184/patterned-green-wall-mockup-editable-contemporary-interior-designView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Sofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071676/sofa-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Pastel living room, editable remix home interior design
Pastel living room, editable remix home interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080642/pastel-living-room-editable-remix-home-interior-designView license
Gate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
Gate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074991/gate-legged-table-c-1937-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Modern living Instagram post template, editable text
Modern living Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843696/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Pastel living room remix, editable home interior design
Pastel living room remix, editable home interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135853/pastel-living-room-remix-editable-home-interior-designView license
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077483/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Modern living Instagram story template, editable text
Modern living Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582344/modern-living-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Clock (c. 1938) by John Dieterich
Clock (c. 1938) by John Dieterich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079339/clock-c-1938-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain license
Modern living blog banner template, editable text
Modern living blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582329/modern-living-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Hand-crafted furniture Instagram story template, editable text
Hand-crafted furniture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915055/hand-crafted-furniture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Pastel living room desktop wallpaper, editable remix home interior design
Pastel living room desktop wallpaper, editable remix home interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136467/pastel-living-room-desktop-wallpaper-editable-remix-home-interior-designView license
Billiard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Billiard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073027/billiard-chair-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Sofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071720/sofa-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale Instagram post template, editable text
Clearance sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784947/clearance-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077097/side-chair-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Minimalist furniture poster template, editable text and design
Minimalist furniture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599710/minimalist-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084133/pa-german-hounds-band-from-conestoga-wagon-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Chair (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073527/chair-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale promotion Instagram post template, editable design
Furniture sale promotion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769914/furniture-sale-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Chair (c. 1936) by John Dieterich
Chair (c. 1936) by John Dieterich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064900/chair-c-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain license