Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoshoeantiqueBaby Shoe (c. 1937) by Margaret ConchaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2972 x 3974 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWalking shoes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072633/womans-shoe-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStockings (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071892/stockings-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Shoe (1935/1942) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063899/womans-shoe-19351942-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077896/waistcoat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseSlippers (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071661/slippers-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078224/womans-drawers-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseShoe Buckle (c. 1940) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086711/shoe-buckle-c-1940-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073681/childs-dress-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068131/quaker-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064391/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseHoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075273/hoop-skirt-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071633/slipper-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCopper-toed Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073988/copper-toed-childs-shoe-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseSports club post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBonnet (1935/1942) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059230/bonnet-19351942-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Shoe (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073702/childs-shoe-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064401/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseTennis classes post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseInfant's Boots (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075309/infants-boots-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078227/womans-shoe-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078160/wedding-shoe-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license