rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bag (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Save
Edit Image
patternartpublic domainpaintingsbagphotoembroideryantique
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997120/embroidery-butterflyView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
Purse (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076606/purse-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Beaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992466/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Coverlet Section (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089304/coverlet-section-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Bag (c. 1937) by Gene Luedke
Bag (c. 1937) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072909/bag-c-1937-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
Purse (c. 1937) by Ruth Buker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076600/purse-c-1937-ruth-bukerFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089252/coverlet-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068110/purse-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bullet Pouch and Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Cecil Smith
Bullet Pouch and Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073242/bullet-pouch-and-powder-horn-c-1937-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt Patchwork (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt Patchwork (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076716/quilt-patchwork-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Save animals poster template, editable text & design
Save animals poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634274/save-animals-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997108/embroidery-butterflyView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Mabel Ritter
Purse (c. 1937) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076599/purse-c-1937-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992092/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992093/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Coverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087611/coverlet-detail-bluebird-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
Purse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068120/purse-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064107/applique-quilt-c-1936-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license