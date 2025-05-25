Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorianpatternartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainplatepaintingsBandbox (c. 1937) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 930 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3175 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083255/crock-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072926/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Paul Farkashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088813/bandbox-c-1953-paul-farkasFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075651/lamp-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027536/live-performance-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682729/secondhand-decor-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBandbox Cover (c. 1936) by Stewart Wheelerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064209/bandbox-cover-c-1936-stewart-wheelerFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license