Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreetapeartwatercolorpublic domainplatepaintingsBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso UmanaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3221 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304301/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1940) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085389/bandbox-design-c-1940-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061211/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072430/wall-paper-border-c-1936-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic torn painting journal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162209/aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072922/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061302/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072923/bandbox-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ripped painting journal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144820/aesthetic-ripped-painting-journal-editable-designView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic torn painting journal, beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144909/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-beige-backgroundView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072940/bandbox-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licensePNG washi tape mockup element, strawberry patternedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210905/png-washi-tape-mockup-element-strawberry-patternedView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, landscape design transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230902/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-landscape-design-transparent-backgroundView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, neon pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232330/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-neon-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseWallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078011/wallpaper-used-bandbox-covering-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20200416/summer-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ripped painting journal collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118465/aesthetic-ripped-painting-journal-collage-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072939/bandbox-c-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic torn painting journal png, editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158436/aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-png-editable-collageView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082567/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239015/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082563/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, flower pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243002/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-flower-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseBandbox Cover (c. 1936) by Stewart Wheelerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064209/bandbox-cover-c-1936-stewart-wheelerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting washi tape remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722971/editable-famous-painting-washi-tape-remix-setView licenseBandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087319/bandbox-castle-garden-c-1941-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseFlower frame background, paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236584/flower-frame-background-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseColorful monstera houseplant paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237625/colorful-monstera-houseplant-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, rabbit pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210912/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-rabbit-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Paul Farkashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088813/bandbox-c-1953-paul-farkasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic rose torn paper png, editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158331/aesthetic-rose-torn-paper-png-editable-collageView licenseCurtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license