Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpatternpersonartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainBandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph RothenbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3059 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088819/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574223/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064205/bandbox-c-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082558/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072923/bandbox-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082569/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078106/weather-vane-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085381/bandbox-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082564/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421314/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058955/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseBandbox Cover (c. 1936) by Stewart Wheelerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064209/bandbox-cover-c-1936-stewart-wheelerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTextile (c. 1937) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077609/textile-c-1937-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license