rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Baker's Cabinet (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Shaker Cupboard (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Shaker Cupboard (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062759/shaker-cupboard-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Built-In Cupboard (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Shaker Built-In Cupboard (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069610/shaker-built-in-cupboard-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
Sewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076922/sewing-cabinet-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074278/cupboard-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073289/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073281/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Cradle (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
Cradle (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088832/cradle-c-1953-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074007/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Doll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Doll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074441/doll-furniture-sideboard-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaum
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074272/cupboard-c-1937-meyer-goldbaumFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076993/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076982/shaker-desk-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain license