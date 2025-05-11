Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepen and watercolorfabric designpublic domain patternfabric patternfabricvintage fabricfloral fabricpublic domain fabric patternBandanna (1937) by Edith MillerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 954 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3257 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including 